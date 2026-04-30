Her Husband’s Family Plans To Get A Huge House And Move The Whole Clan In, But This Wife Wants To Keep Their Apartment As The Couple’s Private Sanctuary

Your home is supposed to feel like a sanctuary.

In this story, this wife is feeling uneasy with her in-laws’ plans to move the whole clan into their large house. She wanted to keep her apartment and her sanity, but her husband is not on her side.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for refusing to sell our apartment because I want privacy from my in-laws? ​ My husband’s family is planning for all of us to live together in a large, three-floor house. The household would include my husband and me, his parents, his aunt, his brother, and my sister (who is married to his brother), plus their children and frequent guests. On paper, a three-floor house sounds huge, but I am firmly against selling our current apartment. I told my husband that we need to keep our apartment as a private sanctuary, and here is why:

This woman’s reasons are quite simple.

Physical Comfort: I literally cannot wear a bra for more than five hours without feeling physical distress and like I can’t breathe. In a house full of in-laws, brothers-in-law, and guests, I would feel forced to stay “presentable” and covered up 24/7. I want to be able to walk around my own home in a robe, a s**y dress, or even nothing at all without worrying about who might see me. True Intimacy: I don’t feel comfortable being intimate with my husband when I know his entire extended family is just a floor away or in the next room. Intimacy should be private, and a crowded house feels like a “community center,” not a romantic home. Mental Health: My sister (who is also my sister-in-law in this house) agrees with me. Some days, we are tired, sick, or stressed from work and study. We aren’t always in the mood to entertain guests or interact with a house full of people. We need a place where we can “shut the world out.”

She refused to sell their apartment, but the husband does not agree.

I told my husband directly, “We can spend the whole day with your family, but the night belongs to us.” I believe it is his responsibility to ensure I have a space where I feel truly free and relaxed. He thinks I should be able to just “live with his parents” in the big house, but I feel like I’m losing my autonomy. My sister and I both feel that having two separate spaces is the only way to keep the family peace and our own sanity. AITA for insisting we keep our private apartment instead of fully moving into the family house?

Husband needs to have his wife’s back on this one.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section have to say about this.

Here’s a solid response.

This user is chiming in.

This is a zoo, comments this person.

Another reader describes the situation as a nightmare.

And people are supporting her decision.

Always choose your own peace over pleasing your in-laws.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.