Her Husband’s Friend Insulted Her Right In Front Of Him, And He Just Laughed And Didn’t Stand Up For Her

When you are married, you should be able to expect that your spouse will stand up for you and always be on your side.

What would you do if you were at a friend’s house, and the friend insulted you very seriously right in front of your husband?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, and when her husband said nothing about it, she was very hurt and now wants a divorce.

Aio because I’m mad my husband didn’t stand up for me when his friend called me “gross, fat, and a turkey?” We were having dinner last night at a friend’s house whom I have only met a few times and my husband has recently been hanging out with more.

Ok, sounds nice so far.

While holding our 10 month old on my lap my husband showed his friend pictures from our wedding last summer. I was 37 weeks pregnant and had gained 35lbs at that point.

Wow, this is way out of line.

The friend looks at a photo and says “oh gross what happened to you?” “Your face is so fat. You look like a fat turkey!” I tried to calmly explain to him what happens to your body when you’re that heavily pregnant (big stomach, bloating, water retention etc.).

She should have walked out immediately.

He wasn’t interested in listening and just went on laughing and repeating similar insults. I looked at my husband and he just laughed along with him. I went and put our baby to bed and cried myself to sleep.

This is really unacceptable.

My husband has never stood up for me when people have said mean things to me. I’ve told him I need him to do that. He always has excuses and promises he will the next time. He never does.

He is way out of line. Whether she should stay with him or not is much more complicated.

I can’t stand him anymore and want him to get the hell out of the house. Am I overreacting?

She has every right to be extremely upset and hurt about this. At a minimum, this couple needs to get some help right away.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

There is nothing ok about what was said.

She is really under-reacting.

The disrespect is off the charts.

Her husband should have stood up for her immediately.

This commenter says she should leave.

What a useless husband, she needs to run while she can.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.