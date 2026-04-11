Her Roommate Used And Broke Her Expensive Espresso Machine Without Permission, So She Refused To Let Her Use The New One

Friendships can be tested with expensive kitchen appliances.

The following story involves a woman who bought a $400 espresso machine.

Her roommate used it without permission, broke it, and never replaced it as promised.

So now that she has a new one, she refuses to lend it to her roommates.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to let my roommate use my expensive coffee maker after he broke my last one? I (28F) live with two roommates (both 27F). We’ve been in this apartment for about 18 months. I bought a $400 Breville espresso machine last year because I’m a coffee nerd. It’s one of my few nice things.

This woman’s friend broke her coffee machine.

Two months ago, roommate A used it without asking and didn’t clean it properly. It broke due to scale buildup and because she ran it dry. She said, “Sorry, girl. I’ll replace it,” but never did. She just kept using the cheap drip machine instead.

She refused to lend her friend the new one.

Last week, she asked to use my new one again, which is the same model. I said no because she still hasn’t replaced the last one she broke. I don’t trust her with it. She got annoyed, called me selfish, and said: “It’s just a coffee maker, we’re friends.”

Her other friend is now accusing her of being petty.

Roommate B is now saying I’m being petty. And that I’m holding a grudge over “a kitchen appliance.” I told them both I’m not sharing expensive stuff with people who don’t respect it. AITA for refusing?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This is all that needs to be said, indeed!

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

It’s completely practical, says this person.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Some friendships brew nicely, while others leave a bitter taste.

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