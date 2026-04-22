His Dad Hadn’t Come Home For Two Days, But Then He Got A Call From The Police And Found Out That His Dad Had Been Stuck On A Construction Site

Imagine being all grown up, and your dad lives with you. If he didn’t come home for a couple days, would you think that was no big deal, or would you be really worried?

In this story, one person was in this situation, and they were pretty anxious about it. It didn’t get better when they found out what their dad had done.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for my dad got stuck in a construction hose and i lost my flight before everything my dad is society drop-out and he is living at my place So last week i got called by the police for my father. I was very anxious because he is everytime with his head in the air and i feared that he got on the train tracks or something and he hadn’t come back to the home for 2 days to sleep

But it was actually a completely different situation.

They told me that he got stuck in a construction hose. Last saturday in the morning he came illegaly in a construction site – he has no sense of private property He then entered a construction hose, with his arms along his body, the issue here is that he never thought of getting out of this contruction hose, so he was stuck there

He had been there for days.

But the workers didn’t come the sunday and saturday so my crazy “dad” yelled the whole week end until the workers came back. They took him out but he broke his arms because it was to strong for them in the hose. Now i have to pay 3 grand for his dumb doings and I yelled at him because he made me creep out and lose a lot of money. I was very upset and he cried like a baby so i felt wrong AITAH ?

This situation is so weird. I don’t think the dad should be left alone. His decision making skills are obviously very poor.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Here’s a vote to kick him out.

Another person thinks the dad should pay.

But this person thinks the dad needs help.

Something is seriously wrong with that dad.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.