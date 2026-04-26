His Neighbors Barely Trained Their Dog, And Now He’s Suffering The Consequences

A dog’s behavior is a direct reflection’s of their owner’s capabilities.

What would you do if your neighbors had an out of control pet? One guy recently sought direction from Reddit on his canine conundrum. Here’s what was said.

AITA For thinking about getting a dog whistle for my neighbors dog?

I live in California, so the weather is beginning to reach the 80s, and my neighbors have a adult husky and no other pets.

The husky was no problem in fall and winter, but now that it’s warmer, it’s constantly barking, even when inside of the house.

That dog is certainly not meant for that climate.

I wouldn’t care if the dog is barking in the middle of the day, but my problem is that the dog is barking late at night and early in the morning.

The family that owns the husky is related to some of the other neighbors on the block, and me and my family just moved in last year.

Don’t want to start off on the wrong foot.

We don’t want to call animal control or anything that will get us a bad reputation, because they are good people but just have an annoying dog.

I am thinking of getting a dog whistle to use when its barking at night or if it’s too early.

Well that seems…inaccurate.

I won’t abuse it to make it stay quiet forever, just for when I go to sleep.

Am I thinking too harshly about this?

This guy sounds like he’s not quite getting it. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Most of the comments were quite perplexed.



And few exhibited patience.



Though some attempted to be polite.



One person suggested a tangible solution.



Another offered the same solution, but less tactful.



One way or another, his schedule has gone to the dogs.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.