Homeowner Always Obeys The Speed Limit Near The Neighborhood Playground, But A Crazy Neighbor Gets Really Upset When She Has To Slow Down

Imagine moving to another country. You might not know all of the customs and traffic laws, so a neighbor’s reaction to obeying the law might leave you questioning if you’re really supposed to follow the rules or not.

That’s the situation in this story where a person who moved to the United States from Europe is wondering why a woman in the neighborhood keeps getting really upset when they obey the traffic laws.

Let’s read all about it.

Am i in the wrong for driving withing the speed limit in my neighborhood? So to give some context, I live in a small neighborhood in the southern US, moved here from Europe. We have a childrens park right outside of the community gate. Now I always try to be careful and stop at the stop signs as well as respect the speed limit near the park as there are times when children will suddenly cross the street and I want to be extra careful.

One woman isn’t nearly as cautious.

One time this woman who is older than me happened to be behind me. She kept hitting her car horn when I was going the speed limit near the park and she started throwing her hands up in frustration when I stopped at the stop sign. Eventually she overtakes me (even though it isnt allowed) and went on her way. Fine, I didnt care much.

It happened again.

Another day I look in the mirror. Its her again. I again respect traffic laws near the park. She gets more frustrated this time, tailgates me then overtakes me, rolls down her window and curses me out, speeds off and almost hits a cyclist (i recorded all this by the way). Today she kinda bullied me again, not as bad but it keeps happening.

OP is wondering who is in the wrong.

I have never seen another person in our neighborhood get angry at me for being careful while driving. Am I the one in the wrong? Is it an unspoken rule here in the US to break the rules of traffic safety?Please help me understand.

The crazy woman who almost hit a cyclist is clearly in the wrong!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to call the police.

Another person reassures OP that they’re not doing anything wrong.

This is awful!

This is unfortunate.

Safety is more important than being on time.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.