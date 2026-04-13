Homeowner Discovers Their Trash Cans Are Full Of The Neighbor’s Trash, So They Put The Trash On The Neighbor’s Yard

Imagine going to put your trash bags in your outdoor trash bins before trash pickup day. What would you do if you opened the trash cans and saw that they were full of trash that you didn’t put there?

That’s what the homeowner in this story encountered. Keep reading to see how this homeowner handled the situation and if you think they overreacted or not.

AIO by dumping junk on my neighbors front lawn after they used MY trash cans to put THEIR trash and junk in MY trash cans without my permission or consent? AIO Early this morning I got up early to take a bag of trash out to the cans before trash pick up came, and GUESS what I found inside of our black garbage trash Can? I found a bunch of trash that didn’t and other stuff that didn’t belong to me, which included rusted oven racks, barbed wire, etc. INCLUDING an old dining room chair that was taking up the most space in my can.

It was the neighbor’s trash.

Apparently neighbor was doing renovations on her house and was throwing her stuff out, and HER cans ran out of space, so she decided to dump her junk into my half empty trash, which included the chair, which I doubt the trash trucks that came tor the black can would have taken the black cans if they saw the chair sticking out of it. I have three (5) different trashcans. One is the black one for food garbage, another black one with a blue lid on it for recyclables, and three pure green ones for cut plants to go in.

Here’s how OP handled the situation.

So out of everything that was in the black can I dumped most of it in the recycling can, and removed the chair and oven racks and left them on the owners lawn, because i wasn’t going to risk not having my black can NOT be emptied out if the truck drivers refused to take it because of the chair And the oven racks. So did I over react by dumping her trash back on the property?

The neighbor was really the rude one here. Let’s see if Reddit thinks OP overreacted or not.

This person would’ve been nicer about it.

Another person thinks OP was nice enough about it.

This person would’ve been furious if a neighbor put trash in their trash bins.

Another person doesn’t think their opinion is worth taking.

This person would’ve talked to the neighbor first.

All this homeowner did was return the neighbor’s belongings.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.