Homeowner In Rural Neighborhood Notices Lots Of Pests Entering Her Yard From Her Neighbor’s Unkept Property, So She Reports Them To The City

Imagine living in a rural community where your neighbor has a lot of non-working vehicles in their yard, trash everywhere, and a pool that is filled with moldy water. Would you mind your own business or report them to the city for their messy yard?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and they try talking to the neighbor about it first. When that doesn’t work, they decide to take action, but they really feel bad about it.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for turning in my neighbors for breaking township ordinances. My neighbors have had RVs, trailers, non-working vehicles, 4 tent canopies filled with garbage and a above ground pool filled with moldy stagnant rain water on thier property and garbage everywhere. Its been like this for decades. The property butts up against mine and i’ve just ignored it. We live rural and there is a live and let live attitude.

But things have changed.

I recently gave my chickens away, they were my pest control. Now I have an influx of mice, rats and snakes, coming from thier property. You can see them all over the their property. I’ve gone over and asked them to start cleaning up the property. Ive offered the use of one of our trailers to cart things to the dump.

They seemed agreeable at first.

They agreed its a mess, and stated they will start cleaning it up. That was in May and they’ve done nothing. I turned in the complaint today. They will have 30 days to clean up after the ordinance office sends them a notice. After that its $100 fine for every 7 days. I feel bad about it.

Maybe OP should’ve kept the chickens.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

Perhaps a cat would help.

Security cameras could be a good idea.

This person thinks OP did the neighbors a favor.

Here’s a suggestion for how to get rid of the pool and the trash.

Nobody should have to live next to a dump.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.