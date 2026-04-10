Homeowner Is Annoyed That The Pizza Delivery Guy Parks In The Middle Of The Street, But There’s Nowhere Else To Stop

Imagine being a pizza delivery guy. If you were delivering a pizza to an address where there wasn’t any available street parking, where would you park your car?

In this story, one pizza delivery customer explains where his pizza delivery guy parks his car, and it’s not really the best solution. However, he’s not sure that there’s a better solution.

Let’s read all about it.

As a customer in an area w/ no parking.. I live in New York and I would normally NEVER order Domino’s, but I often don’t get out of work until 9:30 or 10 and by the time i arrive home and settle down, my pizza choices are narrowed down to Domino’s. The other bad part about being in New York is that the area I live in has literally 0 parking at night. All the spaces are filled by the residents because there are no driveways. Genius.

Parking is a problem for the pizza delivery guy.

So, when the delivery guy comes by in his trusty steed of a Chevy Trailblazer he ends up literally sitting in the middle of the street while he dials me and by the time I get out there’s a car behind him and they don’t want to wait for him to get out, get his pizza, for me to sign, tip him, and all that jazz. Now, I think I tip reasonable, at LEAST $5 because these guys have to work the graveyard shift to deliver to me, but, if you were in that driver’s shoes (no parking on the street, no driveways, car behind you) would you try to find a place to park before conducting the transaction (unlikely you could find anywhere)? Or would you just say, “forget it, the guy behind me can wait.” I guess I just feel bad for the driver and the car behind him in that situation. I think the driver should have more sense than to try to do things that way.

So, what exactly does he want the pizza delivery guy to do? Where should he park? If there’s nowhere to park, there’s nothing he can really do. If this situation bothers OP so much, perhaps he should pick up his own pizza. At my local Domino’s, they have car side delivery, so all you have to do is pull in their parking lot to get your pizza.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A chauffeur shares how he handles situations like this.

Here’s what one pizza delivery driver does.

A Domino’s customer weighs in.

But this person doesn’t think the pizza delivery guy is doing anything wrong.

Parking can be a really big problem.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.