Homeowner Kept Losing Sleep To His Neighbors Blasting Party Music Late At Night, So He Plugged In His Guitar And Drove The Party Out With His Own Noise

Living near a party house can turn quiet nights into a nonstop concert you never asked for.

When one homeowner got fed up with late-night music from neighbors down the street, the law gave him little relief.

So he decided to answer their rowdy playlist with one of his own.

Keep reading for the full story!

Neighbors won’t stop annoying the neighborhood, gets party ruined So I live near a house that is constantly getting rented out to people. The ones who rented it out this time around have been blasting music and partying into the late hours of the night. My town has a noise ordinance, but it only applies on weekdays, so the cops wouldn’t do anything when called.

So this homeowner was forced to listen to their neighbor’s excessive noise.

The neighbors proceeded to blast their music into the late hours of the night. This was very annoying, since I had to go to work the following day. The next day, I thought it was over, since there was silence in the neighborhood once again.

But that was far from the end of it.

That was until about an hour ago, when they started blasting music again. This is the moment where I said, “forget this.”

He decided, why should they get to have all the fun?

I grabbed my guitar, along with my most powerful amplifier. I hooked it up and waited until their music started. When it did, I countered with my own, to give them a taste of their own medicine.

This plan appeared to work like a charm.

Not too long after this, I could hear cars pulling out of their driveway. I listened closer and heard the guy who rented the house complaining to some other guy that “some AH ruined their party.” Boo hoo. So sorry that you can’t keep getting away with disturbing the peace and ticking off the neighborhood.

Now that’s some petty revenge.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user had a clever revenge plot that got their loud neighbors busted.

Why not have other neighbors join in on the fun?

Having your sleep routine disrupted is nothing to play around with.

Tourists don’t make for very good neighbors.

When your neighbors get loud, sometimes you have to get louder!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.