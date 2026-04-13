Homeowner Needs A New Roof, But They’re Really Upset That The Contractor Told The Neighbor All The Details

Imagine owning a home and needing to have some home repairs done. Would you be upset if the contractor who was quoting the job told the neighbor why he was there, or would you consider this no big deal?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and they’re really upset that the contractor was gossiping with their horrible neighbor.

Keep reading for all the details.

AIO contractor tells neighbor what’s going on with my house Every neighborhood has that person; ours lives across the street from me. He’s been a jerk the last 28 years. Just know there’s tons of history involving abuse and police.

OP needs a new roof.

Insurance is requiring me to replace a roof despite its condition. I had a contractor come by, there’s no signage on his vehicle, he’s put no signage in my yard as some do. I leave him be to do what he needs to do for the estimate.

The neighbor wanted to know what was going on.

As he’s walking me through his findings he tells me how interested and concerned my neighbor was about what was going on. He discusses with him what the insurance company is requiring. I visibly upset ask him why he’d do that, that this is my personal information not up for neighborhood gossip.

OP is pretty upset.

He doesn’t think it’s a big deal he’ll see you getting a new roof. I just don’t get why anyone would think it’d be okay to discuss someone’s business with a complete stranger. Will not be using this company.

Was it inappropriate for the contractor to tell the neighbor why he was there, or was it really no big deal? Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person calls the contractor unprofessional.

Another person thinks the contractor was wrong for gossiping.

But this person points out that construction project details are available to anyone.

Another person thinks OP needs therapy.

I don’t think the contractor was trying to gossip.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.