Homeowner Put Two Potted Lemon Trees On Her Patio, But The HOA Gave Her A Note Telling Her To Remove Them

If you live in a neighborhood with an HOA, it’s a good idea to check the rules before making any changes to your home. Even something small might violate the bylaws, and it’s even more annoying to have to change something back than to not change it to begin with.

In this story, one homeowner made a very simple change. She added potted plants to her patio. The HOA is upset about it and telling her to remove them.

Are they overreacting, or is the homeowner really in the wrong? Let’s read all about it.

Aio My neighbor reported me to the HOA for planting a forest because I added two potted trees to my patio So i got 2 little lemon trees in pots right. Just wanted to make my patio look nice and maybe get some lemons one day idk Put em out there last weekend and today i get this note from the hoa sayin im creating a forest environment or some wild stuff like that

OP thinks this is ridiculous.

They said its a visual disruption and could attract wildlife. Like bruh its two trees in pots not a jungle Also said it might cause ecological impact or whatever that even means 😭

It might’ve been the neighbor who reported her to the HOA.

Pretty sure it was my neighbor. She always stares when i water them and she once told me plants belong in the ground not in pots lol ok Anyway now they want me to remove them or get some kinda approval first like its that serious Honestly i think theyre just bored and overreacting hard but maybe its me idk

What should OP do about the potted plants? Is the HOA overreacting?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

It might be in the fine print.

It’s not too surprising for an HOA.

This person offers some suggestions.

Another person agrees that they’re just bored.

HOA rules can be so ridiculous!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.