Homeowner Refused To Give Her Older Sisters A Percentage Of The House Where Their Late Mother Lived, So She Was Called Greedy And Selfish

Grieving over a loved one and fighting over the estate can take a toll on anyone.

This woman bought a house when she was 23, where she and her mom lived. When her mom passed, her two older sisters insisted that they should get a share of the house.

Is that fair? Read the full story below.

AITAH For Not Giving My Siblings A Percentage Of House Our Mother Lived In I (35F) bought my first house when I was 23 for my mom and me to live in after renting for many years. I paid the $80k deposit, and my mom helped with the mortgage, paying $300 a week while we lived there together. I did this because I didn’t want to live alone or pay rent to someone else, which allowed me to improve my finances. When I moved out at 27 with my husband and later had three kids, my mom started paying $450 a week, and I covered the rest of the mortgage, which wasn’t much. Now my mom has passed away, and my two sisters (38 and 40) think they should get part of the house. I don’t agree. They say that since I already own another house, I don’t need it, and they want to split it three ways and rent it out. I’ve said no because my husband and I do not want to rent it out. It hurts me to think of someone else in my mother’s house, and I know they couldn’t afford the mortgage and their own bills.

This woman’s sisters started a feud when she refused her sisters a share of the house.

Because of this, they’ve started arguing and calling me selfish because they think I already have “everything,” and they don’t. But I have not spent over $200k on that house just to give it to someone else for free. They also believe that since house prices have gone up significantly, I stand to earn an extra couple hundred thousand, which I might. However, I have always paid for the property taxes and any maintenance needed. I do know my mother spent her money on this house over the years, and I am forever grateful she could help me out, so I offered each of them $5k, which is all I can spare after having to pay for most of my mother’s funeral and headstone. But they believe it’s not enough and are continuing to argue with me about this. Have any of you experienced this?

Zero contributions mean no share of the house.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

Here’s a fair perspective.

Plain and simple.

Some valid advice from this one.

Some sensible points here.

And lastly, people are taking her side.

These entitled sisters could use a little tough love.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.