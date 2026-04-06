Hotel Desk Attendant Was Having A Quiet Day, But Then A Simple Miscommunication About Tea Caused Unprecedented Friction

Working as a front desk attendant can be a mixed bag to say the least.

Some days will be normal, monotonous, the same as most others.

Other days might feel like challenge after challenge, with a selection of weird interactions and guest requests thrown in for good measure.

The front desk attendant in this story was having a relatively normal day, but then she heard something from the lobby that was quite unusual.

Read on to find out what happened.

So you want me to thank you for causing extra work for me? Our hotel offers free tea and coffee 24/7 to guests from the self-service coffee machine. Recently I was sat in my tiny office reading Reddit when a woman yelled something from around the corner. I moved to where I could see her. She didn’t make the effort to get closer, leaving me looking up at her, but she repeated herself: “do you want a cup of tea?”

Let’s see how this front desk attendant reacted to this unexpected question.

I was a little confused, I thought her english may be poor. Maybe she was asking where to get a cup of tea? But, to be on the safe side, I blinked and asked, sorry? “Do you want a cup of tea?” she repeated. I replied, “Uh, no, why would I want to…?”

But this response triggered a wild reaction from the woman.

And that was when she got snappy: “Well in my country we ask people if they want a cup of tea when we get one ourselves!” Sure, right, whatever. Be uppity when I decline your gracious offer to let me share our free amenities. Never mind the fact that I’ll have to clean up after you and restock and all that. Then, I heard her say to her husband, loudly and clearly, because apparently she thought it made a difference: “She doesn’t deserve my consideration!” If that’s your consideration, please stay in your room and leave me be.

Sure, perhaps this hotel guest thought she was being polite, but her reaction to the front desk attendant’s confusion was anything but polite.

However, to be fair to her, the attendant’s response wasn’t either.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person thought the front desk attendant could’ve been a little more gracious.

While others thought they might have responded to her standoffishness in the same way.

However, this Redditor thought both women acted poorly.

Hospitality work means being understanding and accepting of cultural differences.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.