HR Told Electrician That He Would Get A Lunch Break, But When He Arrived At The Job Site, He Was Told They Don’t Take Lunch Breaks

Believe it or not, there are still some companies out there that don’t let their employees take lunch breaks.

It sounds made up, but it’s true!

In this story, an electrician explains what happened when he started working for a construction crew that was annoyed by his insistence on a mid-day break.

Read on, and see what you think.

Got fired for demanding to take a lunch break. “I was working as an electrician (recently got let go). We worked 10 hour days and were not allowed to take a lunch break. During my orientation I asked about breaks. HR said some crews take an hour or 30 minutes depending on the job. Got to the site my first day and got told they don’t take lunch breaks.

This is insane…

Had to get ahold of HR and signed some documents for me to be allowed to take lunch breaks. The entire crew disliked me for it but I didn’t care. It’s hard work and I need to replenish. I lift weights and do martial arts after work. Also from the jump I set clear boundaries that I couldn’t stay past 4:30. The schedule was supposed to be 4 10s but switched to 5 10s because they were behind, which I was fine with, but they wouldn’t leave the site till 7-7:30.

The working conditions sound horrible.

I was not doing that. I value my time and don’t live to work. This other guy and me were the only ones that would work in the confined spaces because everyone else refused. There was a lot of people just standing around doing nothing. I also got in a very heated argument with my grumpy old foreman because my hands were freezing from being wet and it was also 10 degrees with wind outside so I went in the work van to warm up because my fingers were numb.

He’s done with working in the trades.

He started yelling at me to get back to work. Mind you, we were done and was just picking up our equipment to go home. Told him I was cold and he had to wait. He decided to insult me and took him to HR. Nothing got done because he is the owner’s grandson. All I gotta say is forget about the trades.”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

He should be glad he got fired from this job!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.