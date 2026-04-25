April 25, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘I call her Teeny Weeny Sabrini.’ – A Traveler Flew First Class And Ended Up Cuddling With A Stranger’s Dog

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a plane

TikTok/@bethybabe0

If this is what it’s like to fly First Class, I’m never going to the back of the plane ever again!

A woman named Beth got to spend a flight with an unexpected companion and posted all about it on TikTok.

dog on a plane

TikTok/@bethybabe0

Beth lounged in her seat in First Class under a blanket and watched TV…

And she had a dog on her lap!

dog on a plane

TikTok/@bethybabe0

The video’s text overlay reads, “Cuddling with some random dog in first class.”

Beth added, “The side quests are going crazy right now.”

She wrote in the caption, “I call her Teeny Weeny Sabrini.”

More of this, please!

woman on a plane

TikTok/@bethybabe0

Check out the video.

@bethybabe0

I call her teeny weeny Sabrini #sidequest

♬ original sound – yapcitychick

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.13.34 AM I call her Teeny Weeny Sabrini. A Traveler Flew First Class And Ended Up Cuddling With A Strangers Dog

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.13.42 AM I call her Teeny Weeny Sabrini. A Traveler Flew First Class And Ended Up Cuddling With A Strangers Dog

And this TikTokker is all about it.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.13.50 AM I call her Teeny Weeny Sabrini. A Traveler Flew First Class And Ended Up Cuddling With A Strangers Dog

Now, this is flying in style!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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