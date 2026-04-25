‘I call her Teeny Weeny Sabrini.’ – A Traveler Flew First Class And Ended Up Cuddling With A Stranger’s Dog

If this is what it’s like to fly First Class, I’m never going to the back of the plane ever again!

A woman named Beth got to spend a flight with an unexpected companion and posted all about it on TikTok.

Beth lounged in her seat in First Class under a blanket and watched TV…

And she had a dog on her lap!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Cuddling with some random dog in first class.”

Beth added, “The side quests are going crazy right now.”

She wrote in the caption, “I call her Teeny Weeny Sabrini.”

More of this, please!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a good question.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker is all about it.

Now, this is flying in style!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁