Inconsiderate Upstairs Neighbor Dumps Soapy, Glittery Water Onto Downstairs Neighbor’s Patio, So The Downstairs Neighbor Wants To Report Her To The Landlord

Imagine living in a downstairs apartment, and your upstairs neighbor likes to use glitter on her patio and clean it up with soapy water. You know this because the glittery, soapy water drips down onto your patio.

How would you handle the glittery mess? Would you talk to the neighbor about it, call the landlord, or just accept that your patio will always have glitter on it?

In this story, one renter is in this exact situation, and she’s considering talking to the landlord. Let’s read the whole story to see if that’s the best way to handle it.

WIBTA If I reported my neighbor to my landlord for dumping soapy, glittery water on our patio? So we switched apartments last month and we love our new apartment except our upstairs neighbor is kinda rude. She spray paints flowers with gold glitter on her patio which would be fine but she doesn’t put anything under it and just mopping her patio with soapy water instead, pushing it all off the patio. So all of that soapy, glittery water drains right onto our patio where our two 1 yearold cats like to play, making it dangerous for them. Plus we just ordered new patio furniture and don’t want her mess on it either.

She’s not sure how to handle the situation.

We just had to scrub it off last week and as I was leaving for work this afternoon she did it again. I don’t want to nesscarily be a crappy neighbor and report her to our landlord but I feel she’s not the type to just take our request not to dump it kindly either. So would I be a jerk if I reported her to our landlord?

I think she should try talking to the neighbor about it before going to the landlord.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to the neighbor.

But, apparently, the neighbor is confrontational.

Here’s another vote to report the neighbor.

This is a creative suggestion.

Glitter is the worst!

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