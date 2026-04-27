April 27, 2026 at 4:47 am

‘I’ve never seen a dog try to eat their own splashes before.’ – A Puppy Showed Off His Unusual Form During His First Swimming Lesson

by Matthew Gilligan

dog swimming in a pool

TikTok/@kaliflanagan_

Golden Retrievers are known as great swimmers, but that doesn’t mean they can’t let their personalities shine through when they take to the water.

A woman named Kali posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her pooch Duncan had a pretty funny reaction during his first swimming lesson at an indoor pool.

dog in a swimming pool

TikTok/@kaliflanagan_

The video showed Kali’s dog in a pool with an instructor…

And let’s just say that Duncan had a pretty unique way of swimming as he made his way through the water.

dog in a swimming pool

TikTok/@kaliflanagan_

The video’s text overlay reads, “When the swim instructor says, ‘I’ve never seen a dog try to eat their own splashes before.”

Kali wrote in the caption, “His form needs some work.”

dog in a swimming pool

TikTok/@kaliflanagan_

Take a look at the video.

@kaliflanagan_

His form needs some work 😂🫠 #puppy #goldenretriever

♬ original sound – kardashianshulu

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person knows all about it…

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 12.09.10 PM Ive never seen a dog try to eat their own splashes before. A Puppy Showed Off His Unusual Form During His First Swimming Lesson

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 12.09.18 PM Ive never seen a dog try to eat their own splashes before. A Puppy Showed Off His Unusual Form During His First Swimming Lesson

And this individual was surprised.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 12.09.27 PM Ive never seen a dog try to eat their own splashes before. A Puppy Showed Off His Unusual Form During His First Swimming Lesson

He’ll be a swimming champ in no time at all!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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