‘I’ve never seen a dog try to eat their own splashes before.’ – A Puppy Showed Off His Unusual Form During His First Swimming Lesson

Golden Retrievers are known as great swimmers, but that doesn’t mean they can’t let their personalities shine through when they take to the water.

A woman named Kali posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her pooch Duncan had a pretty funny reaction during his first swimming lesson at an indoor pool.

The video showed Kali’s dog in a pool with an instructor…

And let’s just say that Duncan had a pretty unique way of swimming as he made his way through the water.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When the swim instructor says, ‘I’ve never seen a dog try to eat their own splashes before.”

Kali wrote in the caption, “His form needs some work.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person knows all about it…

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual was surprised.

He’ll be a swimming champ in no time at all!

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