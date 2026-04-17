Job Applicant Abruptly Leaves Group Job Interview With Epic Comeback As Soon As Interviewer Says The Role Has No Health Insurance

Lots of employers are really good people who treat you properly.

Unfortunately, many of them are not. See the ultra smooth way this job candidate bailed on it in an interview.

I left in the middle of a group interview and I don’t feel bad I applied for a sales job that had a group interview. I’m not fond of group interviews to begin with, but the pay for this job was good and it worked well with my hours.

But it was way too good to be true.

At one point, she asked if we had questions and I asked if there were health insurance plans. She explained that branch managers have the option to get health insurance, meaning that four employees in the whole company are able to get insurance. And of course that would be after years of me working there and might never happen at all. I just said “ I’m not interested in working for a company that doesn’t care about my health” and I hung up. I don’t feel bad at all.

She was just leveling the playing field.

Companies get to vilify and scrutinize employees for literally any reason, from past convictions regardless of circumstance and growth, to literally “gaps” between unemployment because we’re expected to work every second we’re breathing. I don’t care about making a company look bad when they don’t care about the well being of most of their employees.

Here is what people are saying.

It’s SO messed up. Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit.

Good! We all should do this.

I’m glad. That’s a bad sign.

Indeed. That’s how things change.

If only!

Imagine the Glassdoor reviews of this employer…

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.