Landlord Avoids Paying Taxes By Only Accepting Rent Payments In Cash, So One Tenant Decided To Reuse Tax Department Envelopes To Pay The Rent

Imagine having an awful landlord who doesn’t fix really major issues. If he avoided paying taxes by only accepting rent payments in cash, would you humor him or mess with him?

In this story, one tenant is in this situation, and they decided to get petty revenge on the landlord.

Let’s read all about it.

My landlord and my petty revenge Now, I live in a student home with 4 people in total. And every month, our landlord sends a text message to state when he wants to collect the rent. So we have to get cash from the atm, put it in an envelope, and give it to him. The reason behind this is due to some flaw in housing laws here, he doesn’t have to pay taxes over the money he receives cash.

The landlord is awful!

The landlord is a real jerk, when my wall was full of mould and smelled terrible (in the winter, and it was very cold due to the wall crumbling and so on), it took him 3 months and two ‘inspections’ to get it replaced. Also he is very unkind. Add to this that he drives a $80.000 mercedes, and doesn’t want to pay anything to make our house a better place to live in because it is too expensive, the picture is complete.

The landlord is going to be in for a surprise when he gets the next rent payment!

Now, once in a while I get mail from the tax department. I always open these envelopes very carefully. In the Netherlands (where I live) the tax department envelopes are blue, quite distinguishable. I haven’t paid the rent in 3 months due to circumstances. Next week he will be around, and I have to pay €750. So I took the liberty of going to the bank to get €500, €200 and €50 notes. The 500 and 200 can’t be exchanged anywhere except at the bank. I put these in the blue envelope and now I feel better. So there it is. My petty revenge.

Avoiding taxes by getting rent payments in cash doesn’t sound like a legal business model. Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this revenge story.

This person asked a question.

Another person points out the dangers of mold.

This person doesn’t really think there’s any revenge in this story.

Another person agrees that this wasn’t really revenge.

Being petty isn’t always the same as getting revenge.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.