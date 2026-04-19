Landlord Refuses To Give Woman Her Security Deposit Back When She Moves Out, But His Reasons Are Completely Bogus

Imagine renting an apartment from a landlord who tries make it hard for you to pay your rent on time and complains no matter where your boyfriend parks his car. If you moved out and he didn’t give you your security deposit back, would you fight for it, let it go, or get revenge?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she ends up finding a way way to get revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

My ongoing revenge on the landlord of nightmares About a year ago I got pretty well had by my landlord. He was a older devout Christian man and I was renting an extremely tiny efficiency house from him.

I can understand why she hated living there.

I hated living in this house for several reasons. For one, my landlord would come knocking, sometimes late at night, on the door to tell me my boyfriend was somehow parked in the wrong spot, no matter where he was parked. It didn’t matter where, it was wrong every time according to him. One thing he was fond of doing was getting on to me for late rent, except he would supposedly try to collect it while he knew I was at work and he wouldn’t tell me any address where I could deliver or mail it myself. It was the only bill that I ever paid late.

She finally moved out and got revenge.

When I finally decided to move in with my boyfriend, of course he refused to give my deposit back. He kept it based on my rent having been late, and on the grounds that I somehow hadn’t cleaned the house enough. I had spent two hours scrubbing and cleaning the place after moving everything. His final words to me are the epitome of insanity -” I hope you’re not pregnant, because your next landlord will kick you out if you are”. So, after a year I still feel bitter about my robbed money. Luckily I saved his phone number, and just as luckily the app Prank Dialer exists. Every time I think about my old landlord and am feeling petty, I shoot a prank dial his way.

What an awful landlord! I’m glad she moved out. It sounded like a toxic living situation.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I wonder if she knows a lawyer.

Here’s another petty suggestion.

He deserves to be reported.

Everyone seems to think she’s letting the landlord off too easy.

He’s not fit to be a landlord.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.