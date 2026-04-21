Man Arrived On Time For Dinner Plans With Friends And Left After 30 Minutes When They Still Hadn’t Arrived, But He Was Accused Of Being Rude

Being on time matters when plans are made.

The following story is about a man who showed up for dinner with friends on time.

His friends were running late, so he decided to eat alone and left.

When they learned that he had not waited for them, they accused him of being rude.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for leaving a restaurant after my friends were 30 minutes late? I made plans to meet a couple of friends for dinner last weekend. We agreed on a time and place earlier in the week. I showed up right on time. After about 10 minutes, I texted the group chat to see if they were close. One of them said they were “on our way.”

This man continued to wait for his friends.

Another 15 to 20 minutes went by, they still had not shown up. At that point, I had been sitting there for about half an hour. The restaurant was pretty busy. I did not want to occupy a table. I decided to just order food to go. I ate instead of continuing to wait.

One of his friends told him that he should have waited a little longer.

Right after I left, they started texting and asking where I was. I told them I had already eaten. I said I had been waiting around 30 minutes. One of them said I should have waited a little longer. They said they were almost there.

They also accused him of being rude for leaving.

They said it was kind of rude to leave. I feel like 30 minutes is already a long time to wait. Now, I am wondering if I should have stayed since they were apparently close. Am I the jerk?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Indeed, right?

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

Here’s another honest opinion from this one.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

You can’t blame the one who came on time for leaving when everyone else was late.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.