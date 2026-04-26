Man Celebrated His Birthday At Work And His Colleagues Welcomed Him With A Prank, But He Refused To Play Along

Office jokes can sometimes go too far.

The following story involves a man who celebrated his birthday at work.

He immediately found out that his colleagues were pranking him when they wrapped his desk with tin foil.

Instead of laughing along, he made it clear to them that he wasn’t amused.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA for telling my coworker the “office prank” wasn’t funny and refusing to participate? I (23M) work in a small office. We are the type that celebrates birthdays with supermarket cake and a card everyone signs. There is this guy on our team (mid 30sM) who loves “banter.” He is not malicious, but he pushes things.

This man went to the office on his birthday.

Last week, it was my birthday. I do not like big attention, but whatever. I came in and my desk was completely wrapped in tin foil. The keyboard, mouse, chair, and monitor were all wrapped. Even my water bottle was wrapped.

A colleague was filming the whole thing.

Everyone was laughing. Someone filmed my reaction. I smiled at first because I assumed it was light. Then I realized they had also changed my desktop background to an old LinkedIn photo of me that I hate. It was zoomed in and slightly distorted. They printed it and taped it to the wall behind my desk.

He refused to cooperate.

Everyone was watching me. I just stopped smiling. I said, “Can we not do this?” The “banter” guy said, “Oh come on. It is your special day. Take a joke.” I said I did not find it funny. I started unwrapping everything quietly. There was no yelling, no swearing. I just did not play along. The mood got weird fast.

His manager told hime he killed the vibe.

Later, my manager pulled me aside and said I “killed the vibe.” They said it was meant to be team bonding. Apparently, they spent their lunch setting it up. Now, some people are acting awkward around me. One said I could have just laughed and moved on. Another said I made it uncomfortable by being serious.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong.

Here is my thing. If I had fake-cry laughed and pretended it was hilarious, I would be rewarding it. I genuinely felt embarrassed being filmed while everyone waited for a reaction. I did not insult anyone. I did not storm out. I just did not perform gratitude for something I did not enjoy. AITA for refusing to play along?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal experience.

Short and straightforward.

So much cringe, says this one.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Not every joke lands, especially when the punchline is your patience.

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