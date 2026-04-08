Man Crashes At Friend’s Apartment For Two Days, So The Friend Thinks He Should Pay Him Short-Term Rent

Imagine having a friend visit from out of town and letting them stay with you at your place for a couple nights. Would you expect them to pay part of your rent for those two nights, or would you let them stay for free because friendship?

In this story, we encounter this exact situation, and one friend actually thinks his buddy owns him rent money.

He agrees to pay but not in the way his friend expected. Let’s read all about it.

I owe rent money? Ok. So my buddy let me stay at his basement apartment while I was in town for two whole days. We go out to a bar together on the evening of my last day there and when we get back to his place he’s not talking much and being kinda passive aggressive. Apparently I ruined his night by stealing the girl he was talking to.

OP had no idea!

This threw me for a loop because that girl sought me out and I had no that she had been talking to him first. I hadn’t seen them together or anything and he didn’t say anything at the bar. Anyways I say I’m sorry and that had I known I wouldn’t have talked to that girl. He says “whatever” and heads into his room. I shrug and go to sleep.

This is an odd request.

Next day he says I owe him rent for the past two days at his place. Ok. I asked him what his monthly rent was. 850. Using my phone I do some quick math 850/30 = 28ish bucks.

The landlord didn’t understand what was happening.

I march out of the apartment, knock on his landlord’s door upstairs, when the door opens I grab 30 bucks from my wallet, explain the situation to the landlord and hand him 30 dollars for my stay there. Dude is super confused but I just walk away and flash my buddy a smile as he’s glaring at me. He screams “Forget you!” and goes back into his basement apartment as I wait for my taxi. Still haven’t talked to him since. Oh well.

I can’t imagine charging a friend for staying at my place for a couple nights. It’s not like he moved in. His friend sounds really annoying.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This was pretty smart!

Another person thinks he was smart.

His friend isn’t a friend worth keeping.

Another person agrees that his friend wasn’t a good friend.

He’s better off not having that friend in this life.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.