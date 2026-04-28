Man Discovered That A Wedding Guest Watched Football During Their Wedding Ceremony, So He Felt Disrespected And Questioned The Guest’s Behavior
Weddings are meant to be meaningful moments that require attention and respect.
The following story is about a man who discovered that a guest spent their wedding ceremony watching football on their phone.
While he and his wife didn’t witness it directly, they still felt it reflected poorly on the guest’s behavior.
Do you agree? Read the full story below for all the details.
Gentlemen DO NOT watch football during a ceremony!
Honestly, I am surprised this has to be said.
If you are a grown man, you can muster the strength to not look at college football for 30 minutes.
We just had our wedding. It was amazing. We could not be happier.
This man found out that one of their guests spent the entire ceremony watching football.
We found out a few days after the wedding that a date of one of the wedding party spent the entire ceremony watching football.
Personally, my wife and I are of the mindset that this was a terrible impression.
We also think it shows poor judgment of character.
He and his wife decided not to let it ruin the memory of their wedding.
However, we will not let it ruin our memory of the wedding.
This is mainly because we did not see it with our own eyes.
For those of you who need to be told, watching anything or playing on a device is not acceptable behavior.
You are an adult. You are not a toddler.
Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s a similar experience.
That is awful, says this person.
Here’s another honest opinion.
Finally, short and straightforward.
If you can’t pause a game for a wedding, maybe you’re not ready for real-life events yet.
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
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