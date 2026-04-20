Man Earned Extra Money After A Good Sports Season, But He’s Contemplating Whether To Tell It To His Partner Or Simply Buy A New Motorbike For Himself

Getting unexpected money is always a good surprise for everyone.

In this story, a man earned extra bonus money from his local sports team due to a good season.

He normally contributes most of his earnings to a joint savings account with his partner.

But this time, he’s thinking about keeping it for himself to buy a new motorbike.

Do you think this is justified? Read the full story below.

AITA for wanting to use money I earned to buy a motorbike? I am lucky enough that I get paid to play local sports where I am located. At the end of each season, I am paid in one bulk sum. Usually, that money goes into the savings account with my partner. Maybe a little bit stays with me so I can pay for new equipment for the new season. But 95% goes into savings.

This man was given some extra money.

This year I was paid, and I gave a little bit to my partner. I kept the same amount, and the rest went to savings. This week, the sporting team sent me some extra money for having a good season. It was not anything crazy, but it was not exactly pocket money.

Now, he’s thinking about using it to buy a motorbike.

Would I be considered rude if I kept this extra money? And perhaps put it towards a new motorbike? Do I even need to tell my partner I am doing so?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

This one gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, be honest with your partner, says this person.

Your money, your decision.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.