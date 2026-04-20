April 20, 2026 at 4:15 am

Man Earned Extra Money After A Good Sports Season, But He’s Contemplating Whether To Tell It To His Partner Or Simply Buy A New Motorbike For Himself

by Heide Lazaro

A brand new motorbike

Freepik/Reddit

Getting unexpected money is always a good surprise for everyone.

In this story, a man earned extra bonus money from his local sports team due to a good season.

He normally contributes most of his earnings to a joint savings account with his partner.

But this time, he’s thinking about keeping it for himself to buy a new motorbike.

Do you think this is justified? Read the full story below.

AITA for wanting to use money I earned to buy a motorbike?

I am lucky enough that I get paid to play local sports where I am located.

At the end of each season, I am paid in one bulk sum.

Usually, that money goes into the savings account with my partner.

Maybe a little bit stays with me so I can pay for new equipment for the new season.

But 95% goes into savings.

This man was given some extra money.

This year I was paid, and I gave a little bit to my partner.

I kept the same amount, and the rest went to savings.

This week, the sporting team sent me some extra money for having a good season.

It was not anything crazy, but it was not exactly pocket money.

Now, he’s thinking about using it to buy a motorbike.

Would I be considered rude if I kept this extra money?

And perhaps put it towards a new motorbike?

Do I even need to tell my partner I am doing so?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 5.50.26 PM Man Earned Extra Money After A Good Sports Season, But Hes Contemplating Whether To Tell It To His Partner Or Simply Buy A New Motorbike For Himself

This one gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 5.50.55 PM Man Earned Extra Money After A Good Sports Season, But Hes Contemplating Whether To Tell It To His Partner Or Simply Buy A New Motorbike For Himself

Here’s a valid point from this user.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 5.51.36 PM Man Earned Extra Money After A Good Sports Season, But Hes Contemplating Whether To Tell It To His Partner Or Simply Buy A New Motorbike For Himself

This one makes sense, too.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 5.52.29 PM Man Earned Extra Money After A Good Sports Season, But Hes Contemplating Whether To Tell It To His Partner Or Simply Buy A New Motorbike For Himself

Finally, be honest with your partner, says this person.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 5.52.56 PM Man Earned Extra Money After A Good Sports Season, But Hes Contemplating Whether To Tell It To His Partner Or Simply Buy A New Motorbike For Himself

Your money, your decision.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.

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