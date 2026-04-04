Man Felt Pressured By His Sister To Babysit Her High Maintenance Toddler, But He Said No And Felt The Tension Build Between Them

Family favors have a way of feeling anything but simple when you’re constantly being asked.

So when one man who wasn’t great with kids was suddenly cornered into babysitting his spirited 3-year-old niece, he started questioning ways to get out of it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not wanting to babysit my niece? I don’t have any kids. My sister has a 3-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend. I have been single for almost 2 years after my breakup, but she wanted a boyfriend after her split and found one. In some ways, we are like night and day.

His sister is really pleased with her new boyfriend.

She says he’s good to her and loves to see him and “counts down” the days until she can. They are in the honeymoon phase, always texting each other all day long. I am happy she found someone she really likes who seems to treat her well.

His sister continues to co-parent with her ex, and some of the childcare has fallen to him — and this hasn’t always gone well.

She has my niece on the weekdays and her ex has my niece for 3 weekends of the month. I have some time off before I start school, but my mother is busy this week with work. I love my niece, don’t get me wrong, but she is a handful. She is bossy and mean at times and throws screaming fits if she doesn’t get her way.

She has good qualities too, of course, but lately, he hasn’t felt up to the task of babysitting her.

She is a “force to be reckoned with,” as put by my mother. She is also sweet and smart, and can be witty and funny. I understand she’s a 3-year-old. I like spending time with her and try not to take anything personally, but it’s hard to babysit her for hours on end by myself because she doesn’t listen either. My mom, and her grandmother, can handle her better than I can.

So the next time his sister asks, he says no, which upsets her.

My sister really wants to go on a date this week because she hasn’t seen her boyfriend in over a week. She had my niece this past weekend. My sister has also been working a lot and doesn’t see her boyfriend until the weekends. I told her she only has to wait two more days. She hasn’t asked me to babysit, but she isn’t happy because she knows I don’t want to and senses that.

He doesn’t think he should be forced to be uncomfortable just because his sister is impatient.

I know it’s only a few hours, maybe 4 or 5, and it would be a favor and make her happy, but I just don’t want to. It’s not that I wouldn’t ever — I have babysat in the past. I guess I also don’t understand why she can’t wait the two days until the weekend. AITAH in this situation?

Babysitting is rarely simple when it’s a more high-maintenance child.

Redditors chime in with their judgment.

This user thinks this mom needs to manage her time a little better.

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

He doesn’t have to have grand plans in order to reject this babysitting proposal.

He needs to state his convictions and then stand by them.

Sometimes “I just don’t want to” is a valid answer.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.