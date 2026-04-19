Man Is Upset That He Has To Pay A Parking Ticket, So He Plans To Pay It In The Most Annoying Way Possible

Imagine getting a parking ticket. Would you fight it, pay it, or find a way to get revenge while paying it?

In this story, one person truly hates parking tickets. He plans to pay his parking ticket, but he also has a creative plan about how he’s going to pay it.

Let’s read all the details.

I got a parking ticket…. Nobody is a fan of parking tickets, except the AH receiving the money. But nobody hates them more than myself, this is a promise as you will see. I’ve read many stories of the crazy ways people have paid them, my favourite being the man from South Australia who tried to pay a $60 fine with 5c coins.

Here’s what the Australian guy did…

He walked into his local council office with the bag of coins and asked if they take cash. The lady obviously said yes. He proceeds to dump this bag of 1200 5c pieces on the table and basically says enjoy before leaving.

Turns out though, our currency laws state that they don’t have to accept coins of that denomination for more than $5, so he failed.

He plans to do things slightly differently.

For the people who didn’t catch that, that’s a glaringly obvious loophole. So my plan is simple, I have a $65 fine that will withdraw in 5c coins, make my way my local council office, and pay $5 at a time. I will walk in, pay $5, leave, walk back in immediately, pay another $5, repeat 11 more times. By law, they are not taking a payment of more than $5 in 5c coins which means they have to take it, and I get to watch 1300 coins be counted up painfully slowly because I’m really going to drag this out.

I get that he wants revenge, but his sounds really annoying to walk in circles over and over again. He’s wasting his time just as much as anyone else’s, but if he finds it satisfying, than so be it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some advice that might work.

This person doesn’t like the plan.

OP is being rude to the wrong person.

Here’s a similar comment.

I hope he doesn’t go through with this plan.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.