Man Learned His Girlfriend Had Been Bullied And Isolated For Years After Her Only Friend Passed Away, So Instead Of Offering Empathy, He Interrogated Her Until She Broke Down And Left The Room

Learning that your girlfriend has spent years isolated due to bullying and grief is the kind of thing that calls for compassion, not a cross-examination.

So when a man found out his girlfriend had lost her only friend at a young age, struggled with anxiety, and had been socially withdrawn ever since, he responded by questioning whether she had done something to deserve it.

Needless to say, things didn’t go well after that.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling her I find it weird she hasn’t got friends I have a girlfriend who I’ve been with for a year. I love her but I find some parts of her weird.

He cites her lack of friends as his biggest concern.

Like she hasn’t had a friend since she was 14. I was her first boyfriend and she was 19 at the time. Yesterday she told me she’s never been clubbing and that we should go together. I asked her why she’s never been clubbing and whether we were a bit old for it now. She said it’s because she doesn’t have friends to go with.

So he decides to just come right and tactlessly ask.

Because I’ve always found it a bit odd, I asked her why she doesn’t have friends. She said it’s not really easy to make them now that she’s not in school, and that when she was in school she got bullied a lot.

He continues to press the issue.

I told her I’ve met a lot of people who got bullied but all of them had at least one friend. I asked her if she had never had a friend at all.

It turns out, there’s a traumatic story behind this.

She said the last friend she had was when she was 14, but that friend died — and after that she was depressed and didn’t put herself out there. She was already anxious around people because of the bullying.

He refuses to take the hint.

That was really sad, but I still said I didn’t understand how after so many years she hadn’t made even one friend. She started crying and said she doesn’t know. I asked if people don’t like her. She said she guesses not.

His questions just keep on coming.

I asked if there was a reason — like had she done something to make no one want to be around her. She just said she doesn’t know again and asked why I was “interrogating” her. I told her it’s just weird that not even one person in the whole world wanted to be her friend. Is there something bad about her I’m missing?

Finally, she loses her patience with him..

She said no, she’s just not a very charismatic person. Then she stormed out saying to forget about the club. I’ve tried talking to her but she’s not responding. AITA?

This guy is practically a walking red flag.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s clear to this commenter he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Maybe this couple just isn’t the best match.

This user can hardly believe what they’re reading.

This commenter puts it best.

What this woman really needs is a better boyfriend.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.