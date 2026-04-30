Man Left His iPad Out When His Family Came Over, So His Brother-In-Law Decided To Use It And Closed All Of The Open Tabs In Safari

Do you leave a lot of tabs open on your phone, tablet or computer? I know I do. I have a lot of tabs open right now as I type this, and I would be really annoyed if someone closed them on me when I wasn’t looking.

That’s what the person who wrote this story experienced. His brother-in-law closed a lot of open tabs on his iPad, and he really needed to vent about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

Close my tabs and my wifi will announce what you may or may not do for money in your spare time to my neighborhood My brother in law came over with his family the other night. He usually chooses to sit alone and sulk in the corner whenever he’s around us. This time I accidentally left my ipad on the table, he snatched it and ran off to the living room like a raccoon with a half eaten snickers. So I’m like no! dude, not cool! You treat me badly and you still think you can use my ipad? but whatever I was really busy with the party right then so I had to let it go.

This would be very frustrating!

After a while he sets my ipad down to go eat and I take a look at it. This jerk had gone through and closed out every single tab in safari, I had a bunch of ask reddit posts open and each had like a million interesting comments to read, I had gone through about half or so on each and this freaking tapeworm cyst had shut them all down. Why? Because he is a giant ball of pure freaking evil. Thats why. All he had to do was click new tab and leave all my stuff alone. but no, instead he went through the trouble to close each and every tab.

It was intentional.

There were at least 10 open and he closes them all so he can watch some stupid Salman Khan dance number on youtube unimpeded by my tabs What. the. Freaking heck. Now before you say “well he might not have known how to do stuff in safari” That was not the case, he’s had an ipad since they came out, he knows god damn well how to do stuff like that! No, he was just being a XXL jerk with this because? I dont know, maybe its because I accidentally dented the door of his ford focus like 10 years ago. Thats the only thing I can think of, there’s really no logic behind his awfulness.

Time for revenge.

Now for my petty revenge I left the ipad there and then waited for him to get back on it. Once he did, I went upstairs and blocked the IP address of the ipad. I then renamed the wifi to “(brother in laws name) sucks” Yeah not very creative I know, but my brain was clouded with angry…

Next time, don’t leave the iPad out. Problem solved. Or lock it with a password or something.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Exactly!

Chrome really is better than Safari.

This is a good question.

It might’ve been.

Revenge works both ways.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.