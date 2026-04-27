Man Lent His Friend Money He Couldn’t Afford, So He Got Really Upset And Confronted Him When The Friend Didn’t Return The Money On Time

Lending money to friends can get complicated fast.

The following story involves a man who lent his friend some money, expecting it to be paid back on time.

When he tried to follow up, he couldn’t reach him and eventually called, leading to a heated exchange.

The argument unexpectedly triggered serious consequences at his friend’s workplace.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA Is it my fault my friend got fined and wages garnished by his workplace? I ended up lending my friend some money because they were having money problems. I lent them a bit more than I could afford. My friend missed the due date for repayment. I needed it back.

This man tried contacting his friend, but they won’t answer.

On the day I was supposed to be paid, I told them that I needed it by a certain day. I needed it to make a purchase in a week’s time. They confirmed that would be fine. When the day arrived, I tried contacting them. I could not get a reply. As the hours went by, I got more and more upset and concerned. I ended up losing the opportunity to make the purchase.

He started getting upset and ended up raising his voice.

I called my friend at work. After a bit of back and forth, I got quite upset. I raised my voice on the phone. Then, I hung up. Later that day, my friend called me. They told me that me raising my voice caused them to be found out. They had used their phone in a restricted area at work. They ended up losing an expensive contract due to this.

This caused his friend to be fined at work.

Apparently, doing this also broke my friend’s employee contract with his work. They fined him part of the losses he caused to the company for losing the contract with the customer. It ended up being a fine of £2000. It was taken off his wages for two months. I think it was his own decision to answer a phone in a restricted section.

His friend was partially blaming him for what happened.

He holds me partially responsible for this. I would guess he sees it as 50/50. It has caused us to fall out for now. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This is on him, says this one.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and simple.

This is why you shouldn’t lend money to friends and family!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.