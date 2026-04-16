Man Noticed His Father Spending Hours Watching Reels And Repeating Conversations, But He Struggled To Address It Without Upsetting Him

Habits can quietly change how we connect with others.

The following story involves a man who noticed his father spending hours watching Facebook reels and forgetting conversations.

His dad began repeating questions and acting as if discussions had never happened.

Now, he’s unsure how to bring it up without causing tension.

Read the full story below to find out more…

WIBTA if I told my father how many times he’d asked the same question? My father is in his late 70s. He has been retired for over 10 years. Recently, he seems to have developed an addiction to Facebook Reels. He scrolls through them for 6 to 8 hours a day. He only stops when his phone battery has run down.

This man noticed that his dad is no longer paying attention to him.

Because of this, he is no longer paying attention to conversations around him. He also does not pay attention to programs on the TV. He will have conversations via WhatsApp. He will then talk about the same thing in person as if we had not discussed it.

His dad will ask questions over and over again.

So far, I have not reacted when he claims no prior knowledge of our conversation. For some things, he will ask the same question over and over again. He asks them 4 to 5 times a day. He will ask things like what time we are going out for lunch.

Now, he’s thinking about telling his dad about it in a nice way.

He can get quite grumpy if someone disagrees with him or if someone corrects him. How can I mention that we are having the same conversations over and over again in the nicest way possible? WIBTA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion from this one.

People are a little concerned.

It’s a symptom, says this person.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

When the scroll never ends, neither do the repeated questions.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.