Man Overhears His Roommate Complaining About Him, So He Calls The Landlord To Tell Him About The Roommate’s Girlfriends

Imagine having an inconsiderate roommate who is messy and hogs the bathroom. Would you learn to live with it, move out, or get revenge?

In this story, one man had basically learned to live with it, but then he heard his roommate complaining about him behind his back.

That was too much for him to handle, so he was out for revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Housemate is inconsiderate and aggresive, gets blocked by landlord. I live in a house with separate appartments and shared bathrooms. Living in such a situation without annoying each other should be easy as long as you follow two simple rules: keep the shared facilities clean and don’t hog them forever. This however seems to be problematic for one housemate, let’s call him Teddy. Teddy seemed to have a problem with both rules.

Teddy does seem annoying.

He found a simple way to keep his own place clean. Instead of keeping his garbage in his own room, he just dumps it everywhere else. He makes a big pile in the kitchen, leaves some in the hallway and started putting it in front of other people’s doors. Also, Teddy likes to take long showers, and I mean long, up to an hour. Most of the time I manage to plan my day around that to be a nice housemate.

One time, he wasn’t able to wait.

However, rarely there are situations where after 30 minutes of waiting I really need to use the bathroom. This happened last week again, so after waiting long enough, I knocked at the door. I wasn’t being aggressive, nor did I say anything, just two stern knocks to tell him that other people need to shower too. That was enough for him to storm out of the bathroom, after which he had a loud conversation with his girldfriend which I overheard (would have to be deaf to not hear it). Appearantly he thinks I’m very anti-social (how dare I wanting to use the shared shower??), making him angry enough that the next time I do “something like that” again, he would punch me in the face. I’ve had enough.

He called the landlord.

The revenge: Teddy is quite a player, bringing in a new girlfriend every month. These usually also stay at his place for a week or two until they inevitably start agrueing and break up. So I phone our landlord, telling him about his behavior, but that wasn’t anything new to him. However, I also just happened to mention his girlfriends habits of staying at his place for weeks. Everybody in our house has the same contract, in which it clearly says that you cannot have anybody else living in your place. The landlord gets furious and comes over to have a little chat with Teddy. Now he’s not allowed to have any girls over and most likely must pay the waterbill that he and his girlfriends have inflated.

That roommate really does sound annoying, but was going to the landlord going too far?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

This person doesn’t think going to the landlord counts as revenge.

Here’s another suggestion for revenge.

Someone who takes long showers weighs in.

LOL

This might be just the beginning of the revenge!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.