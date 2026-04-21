Man Started A New Job And Got Sick Twice, But His Boss Had Been Blowing Up His Phone Telling Him To Go To Work Even Though He’s Sick

Workplaces should respect employees’ health.

The following story involves a man who started a new job and fell ill twice, using up his limited sick days.

But his boss, who had been spreading illness around for weeks, kept blowing up his phone.

His boss was insisting he “man up” and go to work.

Whoa! Was that fair? Let’s take a closer look!

Companies don’t want you to be human I started a new job a few months ago. In that time, I have been sick twice. Normally, I suck it up and go to work anyway, but these illnesses are knocking me down. I guess I only get 40 hours of sick time for the entire year. I’ve blown through that already.

This employee had been receiving calls from his boss, telling him he couldn’t be sick.

My boss is blowing up my phone because I’m not allowed to be sick, especially on a truck day. Part of the issue is that my boss has been consistently sick since before I started. She has been spreading whatever she has around. Her illness has gotten everyone sick consistently for weeks.

He then advises everyone to be a “robot” and work non-stop.

Apparently, I’m the only one who calls out and needs to “man up.” I’m the only one she says this to, as others have called out for illness as well. So gentle reminder that you should be a robot who never gets sick or has issues. Always work your wage. Save as much of your sanity as you can.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their thoughts.

This person narrates their personal experience.

That sounds like a hostile work environment, says this person.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

Some bosses think sick days are optional… until they get sick themselves.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.