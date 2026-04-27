Man Struggles To Land A Job Despite Having Multiple Degrees, And The Constant Comparisons From His Parents Are Not Helping His Situation

Constant comparisons can take a serious toll on anyone.

In this story, a man has multiple degrees but is struggling to find a job.

Plus, his parents comparing him to wildly successful peers adds a lot of pressure to him.

Now, the combination of job stress and family expectations is starting to wear him down.

Let’s take a closer look!

Constantly shamed by parents and compared to their rich friends’ kids How do you cope with this? Every day, I am shamed by my parents for not being like their friends’ kids who are millionaire doctors. Or somehow started millionaire businesses at the age of 20 or some other fantastical success story like that.

This man has multiple degrees, but still hasn’t landed a decent job.

I have multiple degrees. After 900+ job applications, I get nothing. Absolutely nothing. Well, I got two interviews. One of them bait-and-switched into a 100% commission role. The other asked me if I was willing to work unpaid weekends.

He accepted the job, but he got ghosted.

I immediately said yes, like a good dog. They still ghosted me after and did not pick up when I called to follow up. What is worse is that they put the job opening back up a week later. It had even higher requirements.

He hates the situation he’s in, where he faces shame and humiliation.

I hate this situation. How are there so many people my age making it in life so easily? Being a poor kid in a wannabe rich family without the money is horrible. The constant shame and humiliation from being compared to people with insurmountable advantages is really affecting me.

Let’s read the responses of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person is in a similar situation.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This one offers some useful advice.

Finally, short and straightforward.

The pressure from his parents makes it more difficult than it already is.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.