Man Thinks He Owns A Parking Spot That’s Actually Meant To Be Shared, But The Neighbors Who Are Supposed To Share It Want To Park There Too

When you look for a place to live, it’s important to make sure you have enough room for all of your cars, otherwise, parking can be really frustrating.

In this story, one family thought they had enough parking spots, but the problem is that so did their neighbor, not realizing one of these parking spots is supposed to be shared.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for trying to enforce shared parking rights with someone who thinks they need it more than me A new neighbour thought they bought sole rights to what is actually a shared carpark. They now understand they didn’t, but are refusing to compromise on its use. My husband was able to rent a nearby carpark for a few months after they moved in (our cost), now that has expired they have got comfortable with using it 24/7.

The other family isn’t even using their garage as a place to park cars.

Both houses have a single garage and one offstreet carpark. The additional park (which we both legally own, as shared property) is also offstreat. They have two cars and use the garage as a playroom for thier small children. We have three cars between the three adults in our house. We live in a cul de sac with no other parking, so the alternate for both of us, when we can’t use the shared park, is to park one of our cars on the next street. This means one of us is always doing that.

The neighbor isn’t willing to compromise.

I sent a friendly text today, asking if we can discuss how to share it equally. His response was essentially, we need it more than you, we have two small kids and you have three cars (he repeated this in every text like is was a point against us), it’s usually free 9.00am – 4.30pm each weekday so you can use it then if you like, otherwise no, its ours. We are generally out of the home at work then, and want to be able to access it during the weekends and after work, on a shared basis.

OP isn’t sure what to do.

I understand his disappointment that when he bought the house he was misled. That obviously had nothing to do with us. I also understand he has small children, and having a carpark next to the house for their second car is handy (ignoring that he is using his garage as a play room so could solve the problem if he just stopped doing that, but I’m sure he needs to do that). Frankly, I just cannot understand how he thinks he is able to make this decision unilaterally and just…tell us when we can use it. After a few texts I asked if we can just talk about it, and he hasn’t responded. AITA for wanting to have an agreed approach to using this carpark, or should I just give up because my children are adults and we have three cars (still don’t get the relevance but seems important to him)?

How many cars can fit in this shared carpark? If it’s just one, then sharing it sounds insane. If it’s two, then they should each get one spot.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

If they both own it, they should both get to use it.

It really does seem like a stupid idea.

Here’s how this person would handle it.

Another person had the same problem.

A shared parking spot sounds like a really bad idea.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.