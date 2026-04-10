Man Welcomed His Girlfriend Into His Home And Shared Some Of His Things With Her, But He Drew The Line After She Used His Electric Shaver Without Asking

Living with your partner can reveal a lot about them.

In this story, a man welcomed his girlfriend into his home.

But things started to get awkward when she used his personal electric shaver without asking.

While he’s fine sharing everyday items, he feels certain hygiene products should remain strictly personal.

Do you agree? Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for refusing to let my girlfriend use my electric shaver? My girlfriend and I have been together for about two and a half years. She just moved in with me a week ago. Things have been going pretty great overall. Until we hit our first real snag.

This man didn’t mind sharing some of his things with his girlfriend.

When she moved in, I realized she barely brought anything with her. She brought literally just her clothes and some makeup. That is pretty much it. I did not really mind at first. She has been using my stuff around the apartment. This includes shampoo, tissues, snacks, and the basics. I am totally cool with sharing all of that.

But when she used her electric shaver, it grossed him out.

But then, she used my Mbzoey electric shaver. I am not going to get into what she used it for. That would be TMI. The fact that she used it at all really grossed me out. To me, an electric razor is strictly a personal hygiene thing. It is not like sharing a bottle of hand soap or something. I feel like some personal items just should not be shared. That applies no matter how close you are.

They argued about it.

We had a bit of an argument about it. She thinks I am being way too sensitive or petty. Honestly, it has zero to do with money. It is about personal boundaries and hygiene. I would never even dream of using her personal care stuff without asking first. I am not trying to be a jerk. I feel like some things just are not meant to be shared.

Now, they barely speak to each other.

We have not really talked much for the last day. I am starting to second-guess myself. Did I overreact? How can I explain to her that this is not about being selfish? It is just that certain things feel super personal.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

This person makes a valid point.

It’s also dangerous, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

Not everything is meant to be shared with a partner… especially an electric razor.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.