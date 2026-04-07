Manager Brings Assistant To A Client Lunch And Later Gives Her Feedback About Ordering And Following The Client’s Lead, But She Took It Personally And Said He Only Told Her That Because She’s “Fat”

Workplace feedback can be tricky, especially when someone takes it the wrong way.

So, what would you do if someone on your team did a great job overall, but made a small misstep during an important client meeting? Would you let it go and see if they do better next time? Or would you address it, even if it could be taken wrong?

In the following story, one manager deals with this scenario and decides to speak up. Here’s what happened.

AITA for speaking to my (over weight) assistant about her business lunch and making her cry? At the beginning of the year, I hired an assistant (we’ll call her Amy). Amy is great at what she does, and I have already given her a raise because I felt she was underpaid for her work. I’m working on several large deals, so I gave Amy the lead on one of them. She did an excellent job. I set up a lunch appointment with that client on Friday. I told him I would be bringing Amy, as she has been instrumental in their account. He did not have a problem with this. Amy was professional, knowledgeable, and did an overall good job. The client and I were both impressed, with the exception of one thing. The client and I both ordered burgers and fries. Amy ordered a steak- well done- mashed potatoes, steamed veggies, and a side of soup. The client and I finished about the same time. It was another 15 minutes before Amy finished.

He tried to talk to Amy about client lunch etiquette.

Then the waitress came around and asked if we wanted dessert. The client and I both said no. Amy ordered cheesecake and coffee. I realized that I hadn’t spoken to Amy about client lunches before, so after the meeting. I explained to her that it is best to follow the client’s lead. If they order simple food, we order simple food. If they decline desert, we decline desert. If we want something afterwards, we can pick it up later. Amy did not take this well. At first, she offered to pay me back. I told her it was not a money issue. I have no problem buying her lunch, but keep in mind it’s about business.

Even though he meant well, Amy took it wrong.

I told her I usually order wraps or burgers because they are not too messy (like spaghetti) and I can take small bites in case I’m asked a question. I can also match the client’s eating speed, so there is no awkward waiting on either side. Then she started crying, saying it is because she’s fat (her words, not mine). I again told her it was about strategy. I thought she had great potential, and I wanted to help guide her.

He feels bad about the whole thing.

I then told her about some of my past faux pas. For example, ordering spaghetti and getting it all on my shirt, or once I ordered first and ordered a cheeseburger when the client was a vegetarian and highly disgusted at me. She was still upset when she left. I feel like an ** for bringing this to her attention, but my intentions were good. I feel like she has great potential. The meal did not concern me as much as how she took instructions. Now I’m wondering if others think I was wrong for bringing it up at all. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides, but maybe Amy was shamed about her weight in the past.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

Here’s someone who gets it.

According to this comment, he made valid points.

For this person, that was the right thing to do.

Yet another person who thinks he acted well as a boss.

There’s nothing wrong with what he said.

Obviously, she’s sensitive about the topic, but he was just trying to help.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.