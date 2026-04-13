Manager Investigated A Renewal Complaint From A Policyholder’s Husband And Learned The Man Accessed The Policy, So He Got Himself Sacked

Company policies exist for a reason.

In this story, a manager received a complaint about a renewal price from a policyholder’s husband.

The customer demanded a better discount because he has “insider knowledge” of commission levels.

When he investigated quietly, he found out that the customer did something unauthorized.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Entering wife’s policy because you work in corporate and making a complaint about the price – get fired. When I worked for a car insurance company, I received a complaint from one of my staff about a renewal price. They said the caller was the policy holder’s husband who was named as a driver. He told them on the phone he knew the commission levels on the policy. And that he knew we could offer a better discount than the one we applied as a retention tool.

This manager looked up the name of the customer.

He was not nice at all to my staff member. The language he used showed he had clear working knowledge of our systems and processes. A quick search for his name on the company message service showed he was in the corporate office. I emailed my manager and said this was not appropriate.

He discovered that the customer accessed his wife’s policy illegally.

There were clear footprints in the policy showing when he had accessed it over the past month or so. He had played with the commissions himself to try and get favorable prices. Accessing a friend or relative’s policy was strictly forbidden. It turned out he got sacked and did not get a better renewal price.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Looking at someone’s account is a big no-no, says this one.

Here’s another personal opinion.

This one shares a similar experience.

Finally, this person confirms that it’s a cause for termination.

What you think is a shortcut can turn into a problem really quickly.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.