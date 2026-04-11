Man’s Car Got Scraped When It Was Parked On The Street, But When He Tried Parking On Another Street, The Homeowners Complained

Imagine living with a friend while you’re going through a financially difficult time. If the only parking available was street parking, what would you do if the neighbors complained when you parked on the street?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he has tried parking on so many different streets that he’s running out of options.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA For Street Parking in a Neighborhood I Technically Don’t Live in? So I a friend of mine has been letting me stay at their place till I can get back on my feet. They have a two car parking lot which one car is always in and I don’t park in the second spot so they can always have a spot for when they have guests or family. So, I park on the street.

Parking on the street in this neighborhood can be hazardous.

My friend’s house is on the bigger, main street in the neighborhood. However, this neighborhood is one of those newer types with curvy roads and no stop signs. The speed limit in the neighborhood is 25mph (yes, 25!) but everyone goes 30mph sometimes even more. I was out of a job for a while so I wasn’t using my car much, it was just parked on the street. One day I noticed a scrape on my front side bumper and knew it was from cars going fast through the curved roads.

He found another place to park.

So, what I did was I found a dead end area (a branch off road into a round-about like area with houses) and street parked there so my car would be safer from the main neighborhood road. I was fine with walking to my car if it meant it wouldn’t get hit. Well, the first branch-off road that I found and parked at an older lady asked me to not park there anymore because the street sweepers couldn’t clean the road across the street from her house, and she didn’t like the look of it (it is an HOA neighborhood, lots of stingy neighbors who yell at you if your dog goes on their lawn). So, I moved.

He tried another parking spot.

The second branch off road I found was fine for a few months, until I started noticing a white car parking EXACTLY where I parked, and every time I moved, it would move to the new spot. After a week of this car doing that I parked on the other side of the street in front of someone’s house (which I don’t like to do, I want to be polite and not park in front of someone else’s house when I street park). Once I got out of my car a 40 something year old woman starting yelling at me saying “EXCUSE ME! You can’t park there!” and proceeded to explain that I can’t park on that street because she doesn’t know me, it’s bothering the other neighbor when they do yard work, and the HOA technically doesn’t allow street parking, so I need to give her my number so that she can call me when she needs me to move it (also, her daughter owned the white car that was copy-catting my street parking).

He has really bad luck with finding somewhere to park.

So I moved again. Slowly getting further and further away from the house I’m staying at. I have been good for a few months in my new spot but I just got this note on my car today from someone living in this dead-end neighborhood: “You do not live in this neighborhood so park in your own” I’m tired of moving, but AITA and should I move again?

If street parking isn’t allowed in this neighborhood, that’s an issue, but if it is, nobody owns the street parking in front of their houses. These people most likely have no reason to complain.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

It depends if he’s actually breaking any rules or not.

Here’s the perspective of someone who has lived in an HOA neighborhood before.

This person thinks he should park in the driveway.

Another person seems to imply that the people who are complaining have mental health problems.

People are way too possessive of the street parking in front of their house.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.