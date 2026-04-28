Man’s Fiancée Already Convinced Him To Have 4 Pets, But When He Came Home And Found A New Cat, He Moved Out

You can love someone and still disagree on fundamental things, such as having pets (or more pets) or not.

So when this man’s fiancée decided she wanted a fifth pet in their small home, he tried reasoning with her, while she kept trying to convince him it’s a good idea.

What would you do in a similar situation?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my fiancé get another cat My fiancee (28 F) and I (28 M) have lived together for 6 months now. When we moved in together, I had a cat, and she had two dogs and a cat. Admittedly, I’m not a huge animal person with the sole exception of my childhood cat (I know; I’ve tried), but I have learned to live with them. This weekend, my fiancé sent me a cute image of a cat at a local coffee shop and said “please.” I assumed she was joking, since I have, on multiple occasions, expressed my desire to not get another pet.

But it was pretty serious.

When we met up, she asked if we could go “look” at the cat. I told her no because I knew that she would end up wanting to take it home anyways. After much begging, I relented, against my better judgement, on the agreement that, whatever happened, that cat would not come into our home. Later that afternoon, lo and behold, the cat was in our guest bedroom. I lost it. I told her that my trust felt betrayed (as her acting in accordance with her own wishes and not our mutual best interests has been a problem).

I was so mad I packed up my stuff to move out because I couldn’t believe she would so deliberately violate my trust. Eventually, I cooled down and agreed to let it stay until we could find its original owner (it is very friendly) or until we could find a good home for it.

But she wasn’t about to give up on the cat that easily.

Today, she tells me that she wants the cat to stay. I told her absolutely not because I think we already have more pets than we have room for. Her response was that a tiny cat should not make such a difference around the house, especially if she takes care of everything. I told her no and that four was my max, to which she said that she felt like I was putting “guard rails” on her and giving out ultimatums. She said I was not being compromising, and after a heated argument, I relented and said that we could discuss a fifth pet, but it could not be this cat, as she brought it in expressly against my wishes.

But they don’t even agree to disagree.

Because, as partners, we have to be on the same page before we act. She said that was not a compromise at all and that I needed to “listen to her.” From my perspective, it seems like “listening to her” simply involves hearing her talk until I agree to do what she wants. She came from a house where there were always several animals, and tbh so did I, but it left my preferring my own space and her wanting a petting zoo in a small town house. She has a big heart for animals, and I get that, but I think I should have some say too.

They can’t find a way to get along anymore.

I think I’m compromising enough with four, if I’m honest. I told her it is me or the cat because I cannot stay in a relationship where my wishes are expressly ignored, especially about life decisions and responsibilities. She seems to think that I am being an ****** about this situation, and I am genuinely starting to wonder. AITA?

It’s not like they don’t have any pets. He already compromised.

What did Reddit think?

A commenter shares their opinion.

It’s the law.

He needs to stand up for himself.

Another reader chimes in.

Something to consider.

He needs to reconsider his future after this.

Collecting cats is fun, but she didn’t respect her fiancé’s boundaries, and that’s a red flag.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.