Mother-In-Law Gives Pregnant Woman Bag Of Expired Baby Items And Junk For Her Birthday, But She Feels Insulted Instead Of Grateful

You know gifts are about the thought that counts…but what if the thought is “clean out my junk drawer”?

For her birthday (while 20 weeks pregnant, no less) she received a neatly tied Dollar Tree bag filled with what can only be described as questionable items: expired baby meds, half-used soap, a chewed-up baby gadget, decade-old lotion, and a bottle…without a top.

Sure, there were clothes too, but not her style, not her size, and not exactly screaming “I picked this out for you.”

And the kicker? This isn’t a one-time thing. It’s a pattern. Read on for the story.

AITAH for being upset about receiving literal garbage as a birthday gift? Background; have been with my husband for 6 years, and his mom hoards literal junk. Their house is stuffed full of junk that is never used and is just collecting dust. My issue comes with my birthday being yesterday. Important to note i’m 20 weeks pregnant with my first baby. She gave me a dollar tree bag tied up filled with various items. I didn’t get around to opening it until today, and i’m actually annoyed.

Uh oh…

The contents include, expired baby medications, a half used trial size of baby soap,a box of baby frida wind passer that looks like it’s been chewed on by a rat, at least decade old bottle of baby lotion, a tween perfume, and a dr browns baby bottle no top. Oh and a V neck shirt (don’t wear v necks? she knows this) and a new hanes pair of shorts that were honestly probably for her based on the size (XL) and she didn’t like. Literally everything but the clothes could be considered garbage. This isn’t a new thing, she is constantly giving us actual garbage.

Wowwww.

When my husband and I were sick she dropped off a bag of expired medications. Before this most recent blizzard she dropped off a box of old candy from her desk at work. Am I supposed to be thankful for getting this stuff? because honestly it feels like a slap in the face. My husband told me that her actions aren’t malicious and she’s just a cheap person and this is how she’s always been.

Doesn’t make it any better.

Is this some kind of mental disorder thing? It’s probably because i’m pregnant that this is bothering me so badly, but it hurts. I’m not a garbage can. That isn’t a birthday gift. AITA?

Many pointed out that intent doesn’t erase impact, and it’s reasonable to feel hurt when a gift feels more like discarded clutter than something chosen with care.

This person says it’s all mental and not personal.

This person agrees.

This person suggests just throwing it away and moving on.

Bottom line is if it belongs in the trash, it probably shouldn’t come with a birthday bow.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.