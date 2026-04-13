Mom Let’s Her Kids Play In The Front Yard, But When A Neighbor Kid Came Over And Started Playing, She Refused To Get The Neighbor Anything To Drink

Imagine living in a neighborhood where you have a big front yard where your kids like to play. If another kid in the neighborhood walked over and started playing, would you offer them something to drink, or would you figure they can go home in they’re thirsty since they only live a few houses away?

In this story, one parent is in this situation, and she doesn’t think it’s necessary to provide drinks for the neighbors; however, she’s wondering if should’ve done it anyway.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for not giving a neighbors kid a drink when their parent was present My kids were playing outside in the front of the house when a kid and their parent, neighbors from two houses down, came down to play. Whenever my kids play outside i put out enough toys/games so that everyone including any neighbors kids can play. My kids are old enough where I can go inside and my kids play with minimal supervision.

The neighbor kid wanted something to drink.

Everyone is playing and then like 15 minutes later my kids rush inside saying that the neighbors kid is thirsty. I’m confused because i thought their parent was outside, so i looked outside and confirmed they were still present. I told my kids to tell the other kid to ask their parent.

It would’ve been different if the parent weren’t there.

If it was just the kid then I wouldve given it to them, despite them still being close to their house. The neighbor went back and got water bottles for all the kids. Also the neighbors act like they dont know anybody when its just adults.

The neighbor didn’t seem upset about the situation, but was it rude of this parent not to give the child some water?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person comments about how things have changed.

It’s just water.

Another person thinks OP should’ve gotten some water for the child.

Everyone thinks this parent messed up.

Talk about not being very neighborly!

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