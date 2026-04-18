Mom Wants To Know How To Manage A New Headmaster At A Public School Who Is Indoctrinating Kids Into A Religion She Doesn’t Follow

When you send your kids to a public school, you should expect that there won’t be religious indoctrination pushed on them, even if they are learning about certain religions in class.

What would you do if a new headmaster came in and started bringing in clergy to preach to the kids and singing religious songs in the morning?

That is what was happening to the kids in this story, and the mom is trying to figure out how to manage the situation effectively.

How to manage religious loon at school? AITAH for keeping child away? Shame really. Absolutely loved this school since son started there aged 4.

Wait, is this a public or a private school?

Spend thousands a year on fundraising stuff and donations. Chose it over a ‘outstanding school’ 2 doors away because the ‘outstanding school’ was a cult school (RC) and we are against it. New head started about 11 months ago. Decided to introduce Christian songs and morning assemblies, I complained along with many other parents, managed to get our kids excluded from these, they now stay in the breakfast club playing chess or drawing till assembly is over. Thought it was resolved.

If this is a public school, that might be out of line.

Thursday evening I collect son from childminder and he discloses that they have had ‘a man from the church’ in their classroom that morning, ‘talking to them about Jesus and making them pray’ . I thought he must be exaggerating /making it up. I called the school and asked them to clarify and they admitted that they let a flipping minister from a local church preach to the children in the morning 🤮

She may be biased.

My son is the happiest, gentlest, kindest soul with an excellent moral compass. How dare a secular, modern school invite a person like this into the place!? No parental consent, no warning. No respect for the fact only 2 kids in the class of 30 identify as Christian. How is this acceptable?

Do what you have to do.

Will not be sending son on Monday until school have provided confirmation they won’t do this again. 11 other parents in WhatsApp group are also doing the same, one is married to our local MP. As if we don’t have enough stuff to deal with, we have this hassle.

Other than this, are there other issues.

We have requested the new headteacher resigns too, clearly not a good fit.

It seems there are lots of details that aren’t given in this story, but there is clearly a problem at the school. Hopefully they can get it figured out.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Well, this is interesting.

Nothing wrong with learning about religion.

Yup, escalate the issue.

I’m not surprised.

This commenter says it is unacceptable.

They need to run this up the chain of command to get it stopped.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.