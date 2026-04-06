Mother And Son Can’t Speak To Each Other Without Arguing, So The Son Stops Speaking To His Mother

Imagine growing up with a mom who seems to complain about everything you do and say. Would you eventually move out and go no contact, or would you try to repair the relationship?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he has chosen a middle ground. His mom actually gave him the idea without meaning to, and his compliance seems to make her very upset.

Let’s read all about it.

Okay, Mom, whatever you say… I do not get along with my mother, and my father has no cares to give in regards to me. When i graduated high school, my mother ranted about my choice to go to Trade School, and then 2 years later my choice to start some college courses in Agriculture. Nothing i do will ever make her happy, even if i died, she would be mad at me for making her deal with it.

She gave him an ultimatum.

So a few years ago, she called me, screaming about how ungrateful i am, how she could have just easily given me up for adoption (only reason i did not say i wish she did is because i love my siblings) and that if i am going to ignore her wishes, i might as well just stop talking to her. So i did. I have not spoken to her in 4 years. She has ranted at me, telling me to just man up and speak my mind.

But he knows that’s a bad idea.

Instead i stay silent.

In all honesty however, i think if i started speaking, it would soon turn to shouting, and then i would end up ‘hanging the laundry for the neighbors to see’ as i told her each and every reason why i hate her guts and only tolerate her because it would hurt my siblings if i cut off all contact. No need for sympathy, trust me, i got over this a long time ago, and now i just laugh at it all because my mother doesnt know it, but my siblings and i have all agreed the first time she shows signs of not being able to live on her own or with Dad, we are shipping her off to a nursing home.

It’s sad to hear about such a strained mother and son relationship. At least he has made peace with the situation.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person loves how he handled the situation.

Another person points out how this is malicious compliance.

He does seem to have peace.

This person has a prediction.

His mom’s not even happy when he follows her advice.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.