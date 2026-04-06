Neighborhood Bully Throws An Orange At Little Girl’s Face, So The Girl’s Mom Tracks Down The Bully’s Parents

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there’s a little boy who picks on all the other kids including your daughter. Would you tell her to stay away from the bully, or would you try to find the kid’s parents to explain how he’s treating your daughter?

In this story, one mom is in this situation, and she tried to talk to the kid’s parents. But then the kid’s parents lied to the police and escalated the situation further.

Now, the parent of the victim is wondering if she really did mess up. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH? One of the neighbor kids keeps bullying my daughters and a few of their friends who also live in the neighborhood, I have been trying to find this kid so I can have a word with his parents. So basically this kid who I had never seen before or heard of. Had been coming over from another complex and hanging out with kids from our complex. He took cupcakes that were given to my daughters by my downstairs neighbor , and he threw all of them at everybody in the group. So now my daughter’s clothes are covered in frosting and the next day he through an orange at my daughter’s face and gave her a bruise on her upper cheek.

She was determined to talk to the kid’s parents.

She came in bawling talking about this kid again. But every time he does something, and my daughters go to tell on him. He just runs away and I can’t track him down. I finally catch this kid about 3 Days Later outside and I immediately made him take me to his parents so I can have a word with them. I did not have any further discussion with him I did not want to even have anything to do with him only his​ legal guardian. ​

The kid’s parents completely flipped the situation.

The mom will not come to the door and speak with me. The police show up at my house the next day and want to fill out a report because I guess the kids said that I had threatened him and the parents are trying to act like I’m threatening their kid. AITAH for trying to ​ defend my kids and parent someone else’s parents parents ​who don’t seem to know how to parent their own kids.

That’s so crazy that the kid’s mom would call the police on the mother of the victim! I bet the kid lied to his mom and made up a completely different story where he was the victim.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

It might be better to go right to the police.

This is a good point.

The police should be able to determine who was actually in the wrong here.

Here’s some more advice.

That bully needs to be parented.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.