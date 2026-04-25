New Mom Gave Her Younger Sibling A Rent-Free Place To Live And Expected Free Babysitting In Return, So When Her Sister Started Using Her Days Off For Herself Instead, The Mom Felt Cheated

Informal childcare agreements made before a baby is born have a way of looking very different once the baby actually arrives.

One new mom had taken in her younger sibling and provided her with free housing in exchange for free babysitting a few days a week.

So when her sister landed a demanding full-time nanny job and started protecting her days off, the new mom started to feel like her sister was going back on her word.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking my sister to babysit? I (30F) raised my youngest sister Jen (20F) since she was 13 because she had to be removed from our mother’s care. Currently at 20, she still lives at home because she decided she wants to drop out of college and work full time for a while to figure out her major after getting an associate’s degree. She currently works roughly 50 hours a week as a nanny and got this job recently.

So when she had a baby of her own, she was excited to get Jen’s help.

My husband and I had a baby boy two months ago. Before he was born, Jen said she’d be up to watch him a few days a week since she lives with us rent-free — although she does her own shopping.

But this agreement quickly fell apart.

Since getting her job, Jen has no longer wanted to watch my son. She has one or two off days a week, and we try not to overburden her. But even on days where she doesn’t work at all or gets off early, she claims she’d just like to be “child-free.”

Jen contributes in other ways, but that doesn’t stop the tension from continuing to escalate.

To her credit, she helps around the house after work and will watch him here or there so my husband and I can go for nightly walks or use the bathroom. However, the issue occurred earlier today. I asked Jen if she could babysit my son on one of her off days.

Jen told her she had plans, but she still tries to get Jen to take her son.

She said she had plans with friends on one day and intended to use the other to handle daily errands and her own chores — like laundry and cleaning her room. I told her that on her errand day, she could just take her nephew with her and watch him while she cleans up.

Jen declined once more, so she pushes back.

She declined and said she wouldn’t be able to get anything done since he never wants to be put down, and her body is tired from all the roughhousing she does with the kids at her job. I told her that this isn’t what she agreed to before. She noted that she had a different job then and doesn’t want to work on her off days too.

She isn’t a fan of Jen’s attitude.

It’s unfair, honestly. She suggested paying another sitter — but why would I pay for a sitter when there’s a literal professional in the same home who just refuses to do the work? She thinks I’m being overly demanding and that I agreed to having a third person indefinitely added to my life when I decided to conceive. Her comment was entirely unnecessary — but AITA?

Sounds like these sisters need to get back on the same page.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks she ought to respect Jen’s wishes a bit more.

A “no” means no!

It’s clear to this user there needs to be some changes in their living arrangement.

This user agrees this mother needs to readjust her expectations.

Her sister is already working 50 hours a week, so even more responsibility is probably the last thing she wants.

Childcare is her job, not her rent payment.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.