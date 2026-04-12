Pizza Delivery Guy Is Confused When He Sees The Address Of An Order, But It Turns Out To Be His Easiest Delivery Ever

Imagine working as a pizza delivery guy. Would you expect that most of your deliveries would be a considerable drive away, far enough that you could understand why someone wouldn’t want to drive over themselves to pick up the pizza?

In this story, one pizza delivery guy is baffled when he sees the address of his next delivery. He can hardly believe that it’s true, but it is.

Keep reading for all the details.

I delivered to a place, literally across the parking lot. I work at a place with the big red hat and our location is in the middle of a shopping outlet sort of deal. I clock into work and the first order that shows up for me to go to has the exact same address as us. I thought this was a mistake one of our drivers had done when ordering their free meal, but after printing out a receipt, it shows that the building number is different.

He made sure the order was correct.

So I walk outside and look right across the parking lot, lo and behold, there’s the building I have to deliver to. I went back inside and asked my manager if this was correct and he confirmed everything was right because he was the one to take the order. I pick the order up, walk over to the place, and the guy in the back says it’s his. He signs the receipt like usual and as I walk back I see he gave a $3 tip. This dude just paid $6 extra ($3 delivery fee) just so he didn’t have to walk across the parking lot… Laziness at its finest.

That is lazy! But it was certainly an easy delivery!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has had deliveries that are even closer!

Another person shares a reason one customer gave for getting delivery.

One person offers some theories about why people might order delivery when they are nearby.

Here’s the perspective of a customer.

Don’t be so quick to judge!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.