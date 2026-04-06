Pregnant Woman Thought She Found The Perfect House, But Her Boyfriend Refuses To Move There Because He Dislikes The Neighborhood

Relationships are all about compromise, but it can be really frustrating when your partner’s strong opinions don’t seem to make sense.

What would you do if you found the perfect house for your family, but your partner refused to move to that neighborhood?

In this story, one couple is dealing with this exact situation, and the girlfriend is furious at her boyfriend.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for being furious with my boyfriend for refusing to move to a good neighborhood? Me and my bf have been together for over 5 years, lived together for 3 years and have a 5 mo daughter together. We have a very solid relationship despite being from very different socioeconomic backgrounds. He grew up lower middle class with parents living paycheck to paycheck and I grew up relatively wealthy.

Her boyfriend is really picky about what he wants in a house.

We have been looking to buy a house together since before the baby was born, which has been a struggle, in part because my boyfriend has many very strict criteria. He finds something wrong with every house. This one has too many stairs, that one doesn’t have parking, that one is too close to the highway, that one is too far from public transit etc. It is very hard to find something in our price point that checks all those boxes. A couple we have found and made offers on we have been outbid on.

One house checks every box on their list.

Last week a listing came up that looked promising. It had everything he had been pushing for (parking, a basement to store his stuff, two bathrooms, a finished kitchen, enough bedrooms for me to have an office) but with one caveat: the neighborhood it is in, lets call it Sunnyside, is the notoriously upper class neighborhood that I grew up in. For clarity, the house is in a very unsnobby part of Sunnyside, where if you didn’t know it was zoned to that neighborhood you wouldn’t think anything particularly fancy about it and might think it was part of the less aristocratic area to its direct south. We went to see the house and I fell in love with it.

Her boyfriend is not okay with living in that neighborhood.

The street was unpretentious, the neighbors all seemed to have small kids and everyone was super friendly. The house itself was extremely charming and suited literally all our needs. We walked out of the viewing and I was ready to make an offer, and he told me flatly he would never ever consider living there because he is morally opposed to everything the neighborhood represents. We didn’t make an offer by the deadline and the house was sold for exactly the amount and conditions we would have offered.

She’s very upset.

Per the title of this post, I am absolutely livid with him. I feel very hurt and judged for my background. I am so frustrated. I have gone completely crazy on him and can’t look at him.

Here’s his perspective.

He says that even bringing him there was disrespectful and that I crossed a line thinking I could bully him into abandoning his values. I think he’s being ridiculous and I can’t relate to being so vehemently against raising our family in a well serviced neighborhood where I already have a community of friends and family. It’s not like I’m asking him to move to a mansion that my parents are buying for us, it literally is a cute modest townhome that happens to be in Sunnyside. AITAH???

He needs to get over the name of the neighborhood and actually look at the house and what it has to offer.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Her boyfriend is the one who needs to be willing to compromise.

It’s too late for the first part of this advice.

I wouldn’t call the King of Queens neighborhood ghetto.

Hopefully it’s not part of an HOA.

One woman shares how she compromised with her husband.

It’s important that they find a house they can agreed on.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.