Remote Worker Promised To Wake Her Unemployed Friend Up For A Critical Appointment But Got Buried In Work Calls, So When Her Friend Missed It, She Stormed Off And Made Her Feel Like The Villain

Living with someone who struggles to function independently is a lot — especially when you’re working a full day and nursing a sprained foot.

One remote worker had already tried multiple times to wake her unemployed friend, but when she got buried in back-to-back work calls, the day got away from her.

So when her friend missed the appointment, it somehow became entirely her fault.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA because I didn’t wake my friend up when she had an important meeting? Me and my friend have lived together for three years now. She has no job and today she had an appointment at some place (not a job interview) where they talk about her future and stuff.

There was a lot on the line for this interview, so her friend asked if she would help her prepare.

I’m moving to my boyfriend next month and she struggles with money and her mental health and for that, this appointment was important. I’m working from home, starting at 6am, so I went to her room at 9 (like she asked me to yesterday) to wake her up.

But her friend didn’t seem to interested in getting up in a timely manner.

She said another time. I called her 5 times (cause my feet is sprained and walking is tricky right now) on phone she said I should just wake her up again after my meeting at 11am.

Of course, she had her own life to worry about and time got away from her.

Problem was that with the meeting came a whole wave of calls to me and I couldn’t just leave. Tbh though I also forgot in that moment that I could just call her and I wasn’t sure when her appointment would start. So after work was going smooth again I went to her room. She was already up and in the bathroom.

Now her friend is upset with her.

I went to my office again, and suddenly she came in asking angrily if I didn’t wake her up after my 11am meeting? I told her no because I had a call. Turns out her appointment was at 1pm.

Her friend wasn’t understanding at all about this.

And then she took her stuff, went to her room and slammed the door. I feel like the biggest AH, but at the same time I feel a bit angry. Because I’m not her caretaker. But then, I did agree to wake her up after my meeting and I didn’t.

Kind of seems like a grown woman should be able to get up on her own.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s clear to this commenter that her friend is willfully ignoring her responsibilities and making it someone else’s problem.

This user was reminded of someone from their past.

An alarm clock would serve the very same purpose.

This friend needs to pick a struggle.

Setting your own alarm is free and available on every phone made in the last twenty years. Just sayin’.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.